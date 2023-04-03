Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE: ARDC) is 3.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.16 and a high of $14.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholdersâ€™ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARDC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $11.97, the stock is -0.45% and -3.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -1.16% at the moment leaves the stock -2.29% off its SMA200. ARDC registered -15.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.75%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating â€“ and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.55%, and is -0.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.22% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 7.26% and -19.34% from its 52-week high.

.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.91M, and float is at 22.88M with Short Float at 0.06%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.