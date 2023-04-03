Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 1.47% Change This Year

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) is 1.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $148.24 and a high of $202.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AJG stock was last observed hovering at around $189.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.64% off its average median price target of $224.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.89% off the consensus price target high of $233.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -8.7% lower than the price target low of $176.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $191.31, the stock is 3.45% and 1.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 4.50% off its SMA200. AJG registered 10.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.79%.

The stock witnessed a 2.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.60%, and is 3.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.06% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) has around 44000 employees, a market worth around $40.60B and $8.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.80 and Fwd P/E is 19.33. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.05% and -5.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.60% this year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 211.20M, and float is at 208.85M with Short Float at 0.95%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOWELL DOUGLAS K,the company’sVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that HOWELL DOUGLAS K sold 2,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $180.98 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90715.0 shares.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Gallagher Patrick Murphy (Vice President) sold a total of 5,051 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $189.34 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34134.0 shares of the AJG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, JOHNSON DAVID S (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $189.62 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 46,508 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG).

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) that is trading -3.08% down over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -31.22% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is -19.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.