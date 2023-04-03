Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Is Down -20.03% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) is -20.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.63 and a high of $82.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXSM stock was last observed hovering at around $60.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.13% off its average median price target of $96.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.16% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -18.62% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.68, the stock is -1.52% and -5.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 9.06% off its SMA200. AXSM registered 54.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.71%.

The stock witnessed a -5.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.37%, and is -0.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.77% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) has around 383 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $50.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 198.98% and -24.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.20%).

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.80% this year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.48M, and float is at 35.41M with Short Float at 24.10%.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -68.10% down over the past 12 months.