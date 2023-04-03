Bank of Montreal (BMO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) is -1.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.57 and a high of $119.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BMO stock was last observed hovering at around $88.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79%.

Currently trading at $89.11, the stock is 0.98% and -6.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -6.09% off its SMA200. BMO registered -24.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.69%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.28%, and is 5.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.11% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) has around 46722 employees, a market worth around $62.69B and $24.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.58 and Fwd P/E is 6.36. Profit margin for the company is 32.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.24% and -25.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 72.60% this year.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 691.26M, and float is at 676.94M with Short Float at -.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Bank of Montreal (BMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times.

Bank of Montreal (BMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is trading -26.30% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -25.40% lower over the same period.