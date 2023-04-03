Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) up 128.51% since start of the year

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) is 128.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $3.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BGRY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.43% off the consensus price target high of $1.40 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 1.43% higher than the price target low of $1.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.38, the stock is 16.16% and 10.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -5.19% off its SMA200. BGRY registered -53.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.23%.

The stock witnessed a 14.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 126.23%, and is 21.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.88% over the week and 8.51% over the month.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) has around 290 employees, a market worth around $332.19M and $76.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 170.54% and -55.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-114.00%).

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Berkshire Grey Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -164.40% this year.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 234.68M, and float is at 221.93M with Short Float at 2.34%.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.