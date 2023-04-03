Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) Is Up 1.86% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) is 1.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.05 and a high of $21.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RA stock was last observed hovering at around $16.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $16.45, the stock is -3.04% and -5.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -8.13% off its SMA200. RA registered -20.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.61%.

The stock witnessed a -8.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.23%, and is 0.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.10% over the week and 1.54% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 2.49% and -22.31% from its 52-week high.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.86M, and float is at 53.86M with Short Float at 0.49%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Goldman Heather S.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Goldman Heather S. bought 1,525 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $16.79 per share for a total of $25605.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1539.0 shares.