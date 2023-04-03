Cadence Bank (CADE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -15.82% Change This Year

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is -15.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.24 and a high of $30.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CADE stock was last observed hovering at around $20.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $20.76, the stock is -7.36% and -16.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -19.21% off its SMA200. CADE registered -30.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.97%.

The stock witnessed a -19.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.29%, and is 0.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 5.61% over the month.

Cadence Bank (CADE) has around 4596 employees, a market worth around $3.75B and $1.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.44 and Fwd P/E is 6.98. Profit margin for the company is 17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.90% and -31.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.30% this year.

Cadence Bank (CADE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.44M, and float is at 154.95M with Short Float at 5.23%.

Cadence Bank (CADE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cadence Bank (CADE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Cadence Bank (CADE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading -10.16% down over the past 12 months and Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is -18.06% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -25.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.