Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is -0.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.79 and a high of $136.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNI stock was last observed hovering at around $116.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.67% off its average median price target of $179.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.4% off the consensus price target high of $216.06 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 21.35% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $117.97, the stock is 1.89% and 0.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -0.42% off its SMA200. CNI registered -13.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.26%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.04%, and is 3.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.32% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) has around 23971 employees, a market worth around $78.50B and $12.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.41 and Fwd P/E is 18.52. Profit margin for the company is 29.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.66% and -13.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) is a “Hold”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 21 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian National Railway Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 675.00M, and float is at 664.78M with Short Float at 0.80%.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) that is trading -26.68% down over the past 12 months and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) that is -7.94% lower over the same period. CSX Corporation (CSX) is -20.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.