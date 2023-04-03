Check out this: Axos Financial Inc. (AX) could be on the verge of a big rally

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) is -3.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.15 and a high of $51.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AX stock was last observed hovering at around $36.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $36.92, the stock is -6.02% and -16.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock -8.38% off its SMA200. AX registered -20.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.09%.

The stock witnessed a -20.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.36%, and is 2.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 5.66% over the month.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) has around 1335 employees, a market worth around $2.21B and $847.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.61 and Fwd P/E is 7.04. Profit margin for the company is 30.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.39% and -28.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.50% this year.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.00M, and float is at 53.52M with Short Float at 4.90%.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Axos Financial Inc. (AX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nick Mosich,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Nick Mosich bought 2,862 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $34.00 per share for a total of $97308.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80556.0 shares.

Axos Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Grinberg Paul (Director) bought a total of 1,320 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $37.80 per share for $49896.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69542.0 shares of the AX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Micheletti Andrew J (EVP, Finance) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $48.02 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 514,689 shares of Axos Financial Inc. (AX).