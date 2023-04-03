Check out this: Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) could be on the verge of a big rally

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE: CIB) is -11.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.55 and a high of $45.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIB stock was last observed hovering at around $24.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.71% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 7.06% higher than the price target low of $27.04 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.13, the stock is 3.44% and -5.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 1.86% at the moment leaves the stock -9.33% off its SMA200. CIB registered -41.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.33%.

The stock witnessed a -1.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.25%, and is 9.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $6.53B and $4.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.25 and Fwd P/E is 4.26. Profit margin for the company is 29.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.61% and -45.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bancolombia S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.90% this year.

Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 240.46M, and float is at 159.84M with Short Float at 0.26%.

Bancolombia S.A. (CIB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. (BLX) that is trading 10.98% up over the past 12 months and Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is -23.47% lower over the same period. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is 6.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.