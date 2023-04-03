Check out this: Inseego Corp. (INSG) could be on the verge of a big rally

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) is -30.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $4.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INSG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.86% off the consensus price target high of $1.75 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 42.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.58, the stock is -10.97% and -32.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -64.45% off its SMA200. INSG registered -85.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.66%.

The stock witnessed a -28.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.89%, and is 3.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) has around 391 employees, a market worth around $62.34M and $245.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.83% and -86.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.80%).

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inseego Corp. (INSG) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inseego Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.00% this year.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.15M, and float is at 106.53M with Short Float at 7.94%.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Inseego Corp. (INSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Inseego Corp. (INSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) that is trading -50.07% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -26.92% lower over the same period. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -7.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.