Check out this: Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) could be on the verge of a big rally

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) is 85.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $1.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KXIN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.55, the stock is 38.04% and 34.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 0.01% at the moment leaves the stock -15.73% off its SMA200. KXIN registered -57.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.55%.

The stock witnessed a 9.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.74%, and is 51.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.40% over the week and 13.70% over the month.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $103.20M and $285.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.64% and -57.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-465.30%).

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 170.51M, and float is at 126.67M with Short Float at 0.09%.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.