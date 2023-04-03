Check out this: Photronics Inc. (PLAB) could be on the verge of a big rally

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) is -1.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.87 and a high of $25.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLAB stock was last observed hovering at around $16.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $16.58, the stock is -0.35% and -5.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock -9.03% off its SMA200. PLAB registered -5.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.98%.

The stock witnessed a -5.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.95%, and is 1.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) has around 1828 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $845.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.27 and Fwd P/E is 8.39. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.54% and -35.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

Photronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.10% this year.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.89M, and float is at 59.84M with Short Float at 4.07%.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Photronics Inc. (PLAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TYSON MITCHELL G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that TYSON MITCHELL G sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $17.33 per share for a total of $34660.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56379.0 shares.

Photronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that TYSON MITCHELL G (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $18.94 per share for $37880.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58379.0 shares of the PLAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, TYSON MITCHELL G (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $16.53 for $33060.0. The insider now directly holds 60,379 shares of Photronics Inc. (PLAB).

Photronics Inc. (PLAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AXT Inc. (AXTI) that is trading -45.03% down over the past 12 months and Micron Technology Inc. (MU) that is -23.77% lower over the same period. United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is -0.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.