CSAN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Cosan S.A. (CSAN) Now

Cosan S.A. (NYSE: CSAN) is -9.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.13 and a high of $20.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSAN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $16.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.74% off the consensus price target high of $23.06 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -14.53% lower than the price target low of $10.32 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.82, the stock is 5.97% and -0.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -2.88% at the moment leaves the stock -10.22% off its SMA200. CSAN registered -41.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.44%.

The stock witnessed a 4.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.70%, and is 11.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Cosan S.A. (CSAN) has around 53498 employees, a market worth around $5.71B and $7.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.02 and Fwd P/E is 23.18. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.68% and -42.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Cosan S.A. (CSAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cosan S.A. (CSAN) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cosan S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.20% this year.

Cosan S.A. (CSAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 467.39M, and float is at 300.93M with Short Float at 0.45%.