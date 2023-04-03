DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) is 7.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.44 and a high of $42.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DCP stock was last observed hovering at around $41.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $41.72, the stock is 0.12% and -0.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 10.07% off its SMA200. DCP registered 25.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.67%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.22%, and is 0.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.30% over the week and 0.25% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.86 and Fwd P/E is 9.78. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.79% and -1.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 195.90% this year.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 208.40M, and float is at 90.40M with Short Float at 5.89%.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at DCP Midstream LP (DCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Denton Clifford Todd,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Denton Clifford Todd sold 2,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $39.23 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2750.0 shares.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) that is trading -4.33% down over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is -0.65% lower over the same period. Energy Transfer LP (ET) is 8.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.