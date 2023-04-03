Denbury Inc. (DEN) up 0.70% since start of the year

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) is 0.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.59 and a high of $104.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DEN stock was last observed hovering at around $87.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $104.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.5% off the consensus price target high of $138.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -20.04% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.63, the stock is 6.78% and 4.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 6.00% off its SMA200. DEN registered 6.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.33%.

The stock witnessed a 3.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.94%, and is 8.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) has around 765 employees, a market worth around $4.34B and $1.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.88 and Fwd P/E is 13.83. Profit margin for the company is 28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.85% and -15.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.50%).

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Denbury Inc. (DEN) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Denbury Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 748.90% this year.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.17M, and float is at 48.16M with Short Float at 11.19%.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Denbury Inc. (DEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jennings Nicole H.,the company’sVice President and CAO. SEC filings show that Jennings Nicole H. sold 618 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $78.85 per share for a total of $48730.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60443.0 shares.