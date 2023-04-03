DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) is -15.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $2.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOYU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is -1.08% and -18.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -8.44% off its SMA200. DOYU registered -46.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.82%.

The stock witnessed a -13.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.14%, and is 6.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.43% over the week and 5.79% over the month.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has around 2155 employees, a market worth around $384.20M and $1.03B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.22% and -49.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 86.80% this year.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 320.24M, and float is at 304.58M with Short Float at 4.71%.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NetEase Inc. (NTES) that is -3.89% lower over the past 12 months. iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is 44.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.