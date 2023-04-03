Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is -3.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.27 and a high of $20.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DEA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.18% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -5.69% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.74, the stock is -0.09% and -8.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -16.40% off its SMA200. DEA registered -33.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.46%.

The stock witnessed a -8.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.92%, and is 7.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $293.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.41 and Fwd P/E is 171.75. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.98% and -34.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.70% this year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.78M, and float is at 90.47M with Short Float at 9.23%.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Urban Edge Properties (UE) that is trading -22.25% down over the past 12 months and Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) that is -31.80% lower over the same period.