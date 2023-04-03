ERJ Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Now

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) is 49.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.91 and a high of $16.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ERJ stock was last observed hovering at around $16.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $16.37, the stock is 9.51% and 20.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 49.40% off its SMA200. ERJ registered 27.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.73%.

The stock witnessed a 22.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.77%, and is 5.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has around 18873 employees, a market worth around $3.05B and $4.60B in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.43. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.95% and -1.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -247.10% this year.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.66M, and float is at 175.18M with Short Float at 1.54%.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 6.01% up over the past 12 months and AAR Corp. (AIR) that is 12.96% higher over the same period. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is -29.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.