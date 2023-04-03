Euronav NV (EURN) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) is -1.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.94 and a high of $21.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EURN stock was last observed hovering at around $16.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.12% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -13.14% lower than the price target low of $14.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.79, the stock is -4.26% and -1.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 2.73% off its SMA200. EURN registered 59.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.17%.

The stock witnessed a -9.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.06%, and is -0.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 7.46 and Fwd P/E is 6.22. Distance from 52-week low is 68.91% and -20.05% from its 52-week high.

Euronav NV (EURN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Euronav NV (EURN) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Euronav NV is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 124.00% this year.

Euronav NV (EURN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 201.78M, and float is at 87.22M with Short Float at 2.50%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Euronav NV (EURN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.