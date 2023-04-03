Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) is 15.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.83 and a high of $39.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVH stock was last observed hovering at around $31.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $48.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.49% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 9.86% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.45, the stock is 2.11% and 0.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 2.30% off its SMA200. EVH registered 3.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.75%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.64%, and is 6.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $3.55B and $1.35B in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.33. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.63% and -18.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evolent Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.30% this year.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.87M, and float is at 93.07M with Short Float at 5.57%.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WILLIAMS FRANK J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WILLIAMS FRANK J sold 116,311 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $34.62 per share for a total of $4.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.82 million shares.

Evolent Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Blackley Seth (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 95,055 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $34.62 per share for $3.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.78 million shares of the EVH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, WILLIAMS FRANK J (Director) disposed off 90,356 shares at an average price of $34.42 for $3.11 million. The insider now directly holds 936,123 shares of Evolent Health Inc. (EVH).

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) that is trading -17.98% down over the past 12 months and Artivion Inc. (AORT) that is -39.04% lower over the same period.