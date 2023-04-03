Express Inc. (EXPR) – The 85.64% Upside Potential Remains

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is -22.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $4.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXPR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.64% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 85.64% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.79, the stock is -8.48% and -22.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -42.05% off its SMA200. EXPR registered -77.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.62%.

The stock witnessed a -19.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.69%, and is 5.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.89% over the week and 6.27% over the month.

Express Inc. (EXPR) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $54.62M and $1.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.19. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.25% and -80.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Express Inc. (EXPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Express Inc. (EXPR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Express Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.90% this year.

Express Inc. (EXPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.27M, and float is at 65.35M with Short Float at 11.92%.

Express Inc. (EXPR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Express Inc. (EXPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHMIDMAN YEHUDA,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SHMIDMAN YEHUDA bought 5,434,783 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $4.60 per share for a total of $25.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.43 million shares.

Express Inc. (EXPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Gap Inc. (GPS) that is trading -31.47% down over the past 12 months and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) that is -15.86% lower over the same period. The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is 8.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.