Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Is Up 10.82% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is 10.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.89 and a high of $37.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLS stock was last observed hovering at around $33.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37%.

Currently trading at $34.00, the stock is 4.96% and 0.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 10.39% off its SMA200. FLS registered -4.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.27%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.68%, and is 8.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $4.41B and $3.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.71 and Fwd P/E is 16.18. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.32% and -9.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 49.30% this year.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.71M, and float is at 130.24M with Short Float at 2.93%.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Insider Activity

A total of 121 insider transactions have happened at Flowserve Corporation (FLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 60 and purchases happening 61 times.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading 18.25% up over the past 12 months and Graco Inc. (GGG) that is 2.87% higher over the same period. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is 15.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.