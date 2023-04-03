ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Is Down -9.53% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) is -9.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.80 and a high of $25.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FORG stock was last observed hovering at around $20.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $23.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.4% off the consensus price target high of $23.25 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 10.43% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.60, the stock is 1.81% and 2.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 0.70% off its SMA200. FORG registered -6.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.71%.

The stock witnessed a 1.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.13%, and is 0.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.61% over the week and 1.03% over the month.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) has around 923 employees, a market worth around $1.78B and $217.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 194.34. Profit margin for the company is -30.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.94% and -17.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.20%).

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ForgeRock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.80% this year.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.08M, and float is at 44.75M with Short Float at 9.78%.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barker Peter M,the company’sChief Product Officer & EVP. SEC filings show that Barker Peter M sold 97,438 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $20.39 per share for a total of $1.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91241.0 shares.

ForgeRock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Barker Peter M (Chief Product Officer & EVP) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $20.20 per share for $2.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91241.0 shares of the FORG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Fernandez Juan P (CFO, Executive VP – Global) disposed off 7,152 shares at an average price of $20.25 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 196,391 shares of ForgeRock Inc. (FORG).

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -8.14% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 1.66% higher over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 11.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.