Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) is 30.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.78 and a high of $34.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholdersâ€™ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FMS stock was last observed hovering at around $21.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $18.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.24% off the consensus price target high of $24.79 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -130.59% lower than the price target low of $9.22 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.26, the stock is 7.03% and 9.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 17.74% off its SMA200. FMS registered -36.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.29%.

The stock witnessed a 12.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.27%, and is 5.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.22% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) has around 128044 employees, a market worth around $12.51B and $19.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.87 and Fwd P/E is 8.11. Distance from 52-week low is 66.29% and -38.64% from its 52-week high.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.20% this year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 586.83M, and float is at 586.83M with Short Float at 0.57%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading 1.81% up over the past 12 months and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is -14.71% lower over the same period. DaVita Inc. (DVA) is -29.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.