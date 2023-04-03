Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:GMRE Stock Is Going Next

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) is -3.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.01 and a high of $16.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GMRE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.92% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -1.22% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.11, the stock is -0.19% and -9.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 2.24% at the moment leaves the stock -9.66% off its SMA200. GMRE registered -43.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.97%.

The stock witnessed a -7.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.80%, and is 7.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $583.77M and $137.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.88 and Fwd P/E is 109.76. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.96% and -43.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Medical REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.60% this year.

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.52M, and float is at 61.74M with Short Float at 2.17%.

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOORE ROSCOE M JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MOORE ROSCOE M JR sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $9.79 per share for a total of $48956.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Whitestone REIT (WSR) that is trading -30.20% down over the past 12 months and STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) that is -19.78% lower over the same period. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) is 12.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.