Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) is -23.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.92 and a high of $81.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GMED stock was last observed hovering at around $55.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92%.

Currently trading at $56.64, the stock is 4.54% and -9.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -11.07% off its SMA200. GMED registered -24.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.82%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.02%, and is 6.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) has around 2600 employees, a market worth around $5.59B and $1.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.42 and Fwd P/E is 22.13. Profit margin for the company is 18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.23% and -30.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 28.70% this year.

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.96M, and float is at 76.61M with Short Float at 5.91%.

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pfeil Keith W,the company’sSVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Pfeil Keith W sold 29,167 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $77.57 per share for a total of $2.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Globus Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Huller Kelly (SVP, GC, Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $75.00 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GMED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, Davidar David D (Director) disposed off 31,500 shares at an average price of $78.03 for $2.46 million. The insider now directly holds 601,275 shares of Globus Medical Inc. (GMED).

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -27.68% down over the past 12 months and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) that is 0.40% higher over the same period. Stryker Corporation (SYK) is 6.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.