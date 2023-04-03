Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) is -5.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.01 and a high of $30.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLNG stock was last observed hovering at around $21.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $21.60, the stock is 0.60% and -3.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -10.24% off its SMA200. GLNG registered -12.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.41%.

The stock witnessed a -4.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.04%, and is 5.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has around 1703 employees, a market worth around $2.31B and $267.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.65 and Fwd P/E is 7.50. Distance from 52-week low is 7.95% and -29.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 671.10% this year.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.20M, and float is at 92.19M with Short Float at 2.61%.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay Corporation (TK) that is trading 96.19% up over the past 12 months and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) that is 216.36% higher over the same period. Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is -23.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.