Guess’ Inc. (GES) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) is -5.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.27 and a high of $24.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GES stock was last observed hovering at around $18.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55%.

Currently trading at $19.46, the stock is -2.71% and -8.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 2.91% at the moment leaves the stock 1.58% off its SMA200. GES registered -14.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.78%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.58%, and is 8.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) has around 12500 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $2.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.67 and Fwd P/E is 6.52. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.37% and -21.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

Guess’ Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.10% this year.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.04M, and float is at 28.26M with Short Float at 20.86%.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Guess’ Inc. (GES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHIDONI ANTHONY,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CHIDONI ANTHONY sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $16.60 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Guess’ Inc. (GES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carter’s Inc. (CRI) that is trading -24.45% down over the past 12 months and Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is 14.60% higher over the same period. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is -39.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.