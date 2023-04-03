HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 16.8% Upside

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) is -2.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.61 and a high of $71.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HDB stock was last observed hovering at around $66.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $69.96 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.8% off the consensus price target high of $80.13 offered by 38 analysts, but current levels are -13.29% lower than the price target low of $58.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.67, the stock is 2.63% and -0.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 4.50% off its SMA200. HDB registered 8.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.27%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.50%, and is 5.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.26% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has around 129341 employees, a market worth around $107.82B and $16.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.29 and Fwd P/E is 19.38. Profit margin for the company is 28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.73% and -7.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is a “Buy”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 32 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HDFC Bank Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.60% this year.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.85B, and float is at 1.83B with Short Float at 0.15%.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) that is trading 13.52% up over the past 12 months.