Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) down -10.26% since start of the year

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE: HII) is -10.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $194.36 and a high of $260.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HII stock was last observed hovering at around $206.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $207.02, the stock is 0.02% and -3.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock -7.82% off its SMA200. HII registered 1.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.30%.

The stock witnessed a -4.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.37%, and is 3.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.59% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) has around 43000 employees, a market worth around $8.26B and $10.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.33 and Fwd P/E is 12.39. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.51% and -20.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.10M, and float is at 39.06M with Short Float at 2.53%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) Insider Activity

A total of 103 insider transactions have happened at Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 71 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hughes Edmond E. Jr.,the company’sEx VP & Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Hughes Edmond E. Jr. bought 44 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $212.48 per share for a total of $9360.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8408.0 shares.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Schuck Nicolas G (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold a total of 1,118 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $217.16 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1781.0 shares of the HII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Green Edgar A III (Ex VP, Pres. HII Mission Tech) disposed off 1,717 shares at an average price of $214.96 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 5,982 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII).

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 6.01% up over the past 12 months and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) that is 1.85% higher over the same period. General Dynamics Corporation (GD) is -6.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.