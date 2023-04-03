I-Mab (IMAB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is -17.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.73 and a high of $19.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMAB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $3.46, the stock is -4.87% and -25.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -1.70% at the moment leaves the stock -40.03% off its SMA200. IMAB registered -81.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.16%.

The stock witnessed a -18.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.68%, and is 11.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.82% over the week and 8.23% over the month.

I-Mab (IMAB) has around 378 employees, a market worth around $292.51M and $17.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.74% and -81.90% from its 52-week high.

I-Mab (IMAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for I-Mab (IMAB) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

I-Mab is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.80% this year.

I-Mab (IMAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.92M, and float is at 72.32M with Short Float at 2.34%.

I-Mab (IMAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -13.69% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 18.47% higher over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 29.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.