ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Is Down -6.98% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) is -6.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.41 and a high of $12.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $8.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 4.23% higher than the price target low of $7.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.80, the stock is -1.35% and -7.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -19.34% off its SMA200. ICL registered -43.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.38%.

The stock witnessed a -6.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.21%, and is 1.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) has around 12733 employees, a market worth around $8.77B and $10.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.07 and Fwd P/E is 9.44. Distance from 52-week low is 6.08% and -47.53% from its 52-week high.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ICL Group Ltd (ICL) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ICL Group Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.90% this year.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.29B, and float is at 721.68M with Short Float at 0.17%.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Albemarle Corporation (ALB) that is trading -0.95% down over the past 12 months. The Mosaic Company (MOS) is -29.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.