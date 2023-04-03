InMode Ltd. (INMD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) is -10.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.60 and a high of $41.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INMD stock was last observed hovering at around $31.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.7% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 20.1% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.96, the stock is 1.27% and -6.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -2.27% off its SMA200. INMD registered -16.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.44%.

The stock witnessed a -7.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.12%, and is 6.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) has around 480 employees, a market worth around $2.62B and $454.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.87 and Fwd P/E is 10.75. Profit margin for the company is 35.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.15% and -23.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.50%).

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InMode Ltd. (INMD) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InMode Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.40% this year.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.45M, and float is at 69.17M with Short Float at 7.15%.