Is ABB Ltd (ABB) a good stock to buy now?

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is 12.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.27 and a high of $35.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABB stock was last observed hovering at around $33.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $34.78 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.4% off the consensus price target high of $43.64 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -18.28% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.30, the stock is 3.60% and 1.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 1.93% at the moment leaves the stock 15.77% off its SMA200. ABB registered 8.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.88%.

The stock witnessed a 1.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.08%, and is 4.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.80% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

ABB Ltd (ABB) has around 105100 employees, a market worth around $66.32B and $29.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.95 and Fwd P/E is 19.16. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.33% and -3.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

ABB Ltd (ABB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ABB Ltd (ABB) is a “Hold”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ABB Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.50% this year.

ABB Ltd (ABB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.87B, and float is at 1.73B with Short Float at 0.13%.

ABB Ltd (ABB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -11.96% down over the past 12 months. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is -2.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.