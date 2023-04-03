Is Cintas Corporation (CTAS) a good stock to buy now?

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is 2.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $343.86 and a high of $470.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTAS stock was last observed hovering at around $467.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.96% off its average median price target of $511.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.57% off the consensus price target high of $548.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -10.42% lower than the price target low of $419.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $462.68, the stock is 5.09% and 5.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 9.34% off its SMA200. CTAS registered 7.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.77%.

The stock witnessed a 6.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.25%, and is 6.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 37.59 and Fwd P/E is 32.53. Distance from 52-week low is 34.55% and -1.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.70%).

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cintas Corporation (CTAS) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cintas Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.80% this year.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.64M, and float is at 86.20M with Short Float at 1.43%.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Cintas Corporation (CTAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hansen J. Michael,the company’sVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Hansen J. Michael sold 1,618 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $441.85 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30132.0 shares.

Cintas Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that Thompson Michael Lawrence (Executive Vice President & CAO) sold a total of 14,795 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $444.98 per share for $6.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23318.0 shares of the CTAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 27, Barstad Melanie W. (Director) disposed off 2,116 shares at an average price of $415.43 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 6,250 shares of Cintas Corporation (CTAS).

Cintas Corporation (CTAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aramark (ARMK) that is trading -5.47% down over the past 12 months. UniFirst Corporation (UNF) is -3.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.