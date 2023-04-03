Is Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) a good stock to buy now?

Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE: CLH) is 24.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.56 and a high of $140.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLH stock was last observed hovering at around $138.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.8% off its average median price target of $155.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.54% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -9.66% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $142.56, the stock is 5.70% and 7.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 2.74% at the moment leaves the stock 23.04% off its SMA200. CLH registered 26.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.37%.

The stock witnessed a 4.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.87%, and is 8.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) has around 19775 employees, a market worth around $7.50B and $5.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.86 and Fwd P/E is 18.50. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.79% and 1.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 103.60% this year.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.06M, and float is at 50.55M with Short Float at 1.35%.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TWOHIG MICHAEL J,the company’sEVP (CHESI). SEC filings show that TWOHIG MICHAEL J sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $134.42 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28857.0 shares.

Clean Harbors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Speights Robert (PRESIDENT, INDUSTRIAL SERVICES) sold a total of 1,363 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $133.07 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41411.0 shares of the CLH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, MCKIM ALAN S (CHRMN.OF BD, PRES. & CEO) disposed off 1,161 shares at an average price of $133.07 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 2,985,137 shares of Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH).

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) that is trading -26.55% down over the past 12 months and Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) that is 107.76% higher over the same period. Waste Management Inc. (WM) is 2.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.