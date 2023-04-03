Is Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) a good stock to buy now?

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) is 9.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.15 and a high of $22.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LPG stock was last observed hovering at around $19.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.49% off the consensus price target high of $27.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are -99.4% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.94, the stock is -5.32% and -3.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock 21.48% off its SMA200. LPG registered 91.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.14%.

The stock witnessed a -10.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.07%, and is -3.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) has around 79 employees, a market worth around $787.63M and $335.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.08 and Fwd P/E is 7.32. Profit margin for the company is 39.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.38% and -12.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.10% this year.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.09M, and float is at 33.79M with Short Float at 3.89%.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coleman Thomas Jason,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Coleman Thomas Jason sold 120,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $2.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

Dorian LPG Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Coleman Thomas Jason (Director) sold a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $21.45 per share for $1.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.54 million shares of the LPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Coleman Thomas Jason (Director) disposed off 65,000 shares at an average price of $20.72 for $1.35 million. The insider now directly holds 600,000 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG).

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Frontline plc (FRO) that is trading 89.04% up over the past 12 months.