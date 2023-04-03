Is Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) a good stock to buy now?

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) is -7.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $2.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WNW stock was last observed hovering at around $0.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -4.05% and -19.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -74.84% off its SMA200. WNW registered -84.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.67%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.15%, and is 1.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.75% over the week and 8.96% over the month.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $8.82M and $5.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -90.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.25% and -93.47% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 52.80% this year.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.38M, and float is at 32.70M with Short Float at 1.25%.