Is Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) a good stock to buy now?

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is -10.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.97 and a high of $3.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WDH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $23.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.56% off the consensus price target high of $24.03 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 87.21% higher than the price target low of $23.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.99, the stock is 1.67% and -0.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 54.54% off its SMA200. WDH registered 88.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 176.85%.

The stock witnessed a -1.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.01%, and is 0.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) has around 2936 employees, a market worth around $1.16B and $407.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.59 and Fwd P/E is 17.59. Profit margin for the company is 21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 208.25% and -11.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waterdrop Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 126.20% this year.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 390.36M, and float is at 306.96M with Short Float at 0.23%.