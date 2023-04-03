Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) is 50.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.21 and a high of $16.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DNUT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.25% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -19.62% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.55, the stock is 7.88% and 16.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 17.35% off its SMA200. DNUT registered 1.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.69%.

The stock witnessed a 16.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.66%, and is -1.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) has around 23500 employees, a market worth around $2.61B and $1.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 35.83. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.30% and -3.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Krispy Kreme Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.40% this year.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.82M, and float is at 82.86M with Short Float at 11.05%.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tattersfield Michael J.,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Tattersfield Michael J. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $12.61 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.83 million shares.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 12.28% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is 14.39% higher over the same period. Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) is -48.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.