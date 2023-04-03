Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 26.13% Change This Year

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is 26.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $299.59 and a high of $557.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LRCX stock was last observed hovering at around $531.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.24% off its average median price target of $522.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.6% off the consensus price target high of $580.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -17.8% lower than the price target low of $450.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $530.12, the stock is 6.22% and 6.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 17.86% off its SMA200. LRCX registered -3.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.06%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.04%, and is 5.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has around 17700 employees, a market worth around $71.70B and $19.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.25 and Fwd P/E is 19.53. Profit margin for the company is 26.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.95% and -4.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.50%).

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lam Research Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.80% this year.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.02M, and float is at 134.52M with Short Float at 1.71%.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hahn Ava,the company’sChief Legal Officer & SVP. SEC filings show that Hahn Ava sold 3,206 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $488.92 per share for a total of $1.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3433.0 shares.

Lam Research Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Hahn Ava (Chief Legal Officer & SVP) sold a total of 487 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $479.00 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6639.0 shares of the LRCX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, TALWALKAR ABHIJIT Y (Director) disposed off 880 shares at an average price of $429.72 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 14,762 shares of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX).

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX): Who are the competitors?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is -17.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.