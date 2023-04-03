Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) is -6.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.81 and a high of $76.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LOGI stock was last observed hovering at around $56.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.66% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.0% off the consensus price target high of $74.44 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -55.49% lower than the price target low of $37.34 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.06, the stock is 8.65% and 4.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 2.94% at the moment leaves the stock 6.35% off its SMA200. LOGI registered -23.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.51%.

The stock witnessed a 8.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.19%, and is 8.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.42% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) has around 8200 employees, a market worth around $9.76B and $4.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.25 and Fwd P/E is 19.24. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.87% and -24.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.80%).

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Logitech International S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.40% this year.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.24M, and float is at 159.08M with Short Float at 2.26%.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Arunkundrum Prakash. SEC filings show that Arunkundrum Prakash sold 5,831 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $65.04 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63000.0 shares.

Logitech International S.A. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that AEBISCHER PATRICK (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $61.36 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12511.0 shares of the LOGI stock.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) that is trading 24.29% up over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is -8.14% lower over the same period. Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is -13.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.