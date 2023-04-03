mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) on Track to Reach $2.20 in a Year

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: MCLD) is -63.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $4.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MCLD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $2.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.45% off the consensus price target high of $2.20 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 85.45% higher than the price target low of $2.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is -58.04% and -64.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -13.16% at the moment leaves the stock -79.84% off its SMA200. MCLD registered -93.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.41%.

The stock witnessed a -65.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.64%, and is -57.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.45% over the week and 16.46% over the month.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) has around 216 employees, a market worth around $8.01M and $12.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.61% and -93.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.40%).

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

mCloud Technologies Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.90% this year.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.16M, and float is at 15.66M with Short Float at 0.11%.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.