Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -0.70% Change This Year

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) is -0.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $3.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MFG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.82, the stock is -3.66% and -8.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 10.38% off its SMA200. MFG registered 6.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.46%.

The stock witnessed a -9.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.71%, and is 1.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) has around 52420 employees, a market worth around $35.86B and $15.08B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.61. Profit margin for the company is -39.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.29% and -14.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.00% this year.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.68B, and float is at 11.44B with Short Float at 0.00%.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC sold 64,745 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $10.06 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.09 million shares.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading -25.22% down over the past 12 months and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is 1.11% higher over the same period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) is 22.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.