Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) is -11.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.28 and a high of $16.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NMRK stock was last observed hovering at around $6.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 21.33% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.08, the stock is 0.53% and -10.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock -20.85% off its SMA200. NMRK registered -56.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.06%.

The stock witnessed a -8.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.81%, and is 9.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $2.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.66 and Fwd P/E is 4.66. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.73% and -56.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Newmark Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.20% this year.

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 171.41M, and float is at 137.88M with Short Float at 1.69%.

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LUTNICK HOWARD W,the company’sChairman. SEC filings show that LUTNICK HOWARD W bought 329,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $9.11 per share for a total of $3.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.35 million shares.

Newmark Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that LUTNICK HOWARD W (Chairman) bought a total of 277,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $10.83 per share for $3.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.02 million shares of the NMRK stock.