Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is -46.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $52.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NUTX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.01, the stock is -12.91% and -20.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -1.94% at the moment leaves the stock -48.94% off its SMA200. NUTX registered -74.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.65%.

The stock witnessed a -21.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.25%, and is -3.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.66% over the week and 12.91% over the month.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) has around 1150 employees, a market worth around $670.50M and $219.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 101.00. Distance from 52-week low is 102.00% and -98.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-122.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.70% this year.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 650.15M, and float is at 321.69M with Short Float at 2.12%.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Premier Macy Management Holdin,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Premier Macy Management Holdin sold 43,880 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $2.06 per share for a total of $90560.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41.96 million shares.

Nutex Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Premier Macy Management Holdin (10% Owner) sold a total of 125,498 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $2.21 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42.01 million shares of the NUTX stock.