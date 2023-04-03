Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 29.48% Upside

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) is 0.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.25 and a high of $22.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OII stock was last observed hovering at around $17.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.48% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -10.19% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.63, the stock is -3.41% and -9.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock 28.71% off its SMA200. OII registered 14.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 117.65%.

The stock witnessed a -19.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.03%, and is 8.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has around 9200 employees, a market worth around $1.75B and $2.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.68 and Fwd P/E is 13.63. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.17% and -20.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 151.70% this year.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.26M, and float is at 98.12M with Short Float at 4.44%.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beachy Karen H,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Beachy Karen H sold 9,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $17.58 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30386.0 shares.

Oceaneering International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 29 that WEBSTER STEVEN A (Director) bought a total of 10,731 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 29 and was made at $7.77 per share for $83372.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the OII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 29, Childress Earl (Sr. V.P., Chief Commercial Ofc) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $7.92 for $79157.0. The insider now directly holds 80,485 shares of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII).

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) that is trading 59.59% up over the past 12 months and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) that is 8.81% higher over the same period. TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is -31.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.