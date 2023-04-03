Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is 3.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.23 and a high of $63.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PFGC stock was last observed hovering at around $59.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $73.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.64% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 9.94% higher than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.34, the stock is 6.96% and 3.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 13.02% off its SMA200. PFGC registered 16.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.32%.

The stock witnessed a 4.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.38%, and is 5.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $9.31B and $56.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.22 and Fwd P/E is 13.65. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.83% and -4.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Performance Food Group Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.70% this year.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.10M, and float is at 152.46M with Short Float at 2.03%.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hagerty Patrick T. SEC filings show that Hagerty Patrick T. sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $56.31 per share for a total of $28155.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Performance Food Group Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Bulmer Donald S.sold a total of 970 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $59.81 per share for $58016.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33196.0 shares of the PFGC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Hagerty Patrick T. () disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $61.26 for $30630.0. The insider now directly holds 154,290 shares of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC).

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC): Who are the competitors?

