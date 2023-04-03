Positives for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) as stock gains in recent trading

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is 8.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.79 and a high of $60.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MMP stock was last observed hovering at around $54.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $54.26, the stock is 2.76% and 1.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 6.20% off its SMA200. MMP registered 9.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.47%.

The stock witnessed a 1.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.07%, and is 5.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) has around 1655 employees, a market worth around $11.05B and $3.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.20 and Fwd P/E is 10.60. Profit margin for the company is 32.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.14% and -10.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.40% this year.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 205.50M, and float is at 200.97M with Short Float at 3.44%.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MONTAGUE JAMES R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MONTAGUE JAMES R sold 2,892 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $53.43 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25095.0 shares.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading 5.82% up over the past 12 months and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) that is -1.42% lower over the same period. Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is 13.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.